LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --Before participating in the World Series Workout Day, the Houston Astros spoke to the media from the Dugout Club at Dodger Stadium.
It's just a little over 24 hours before the 2017 World Series opens on primetime TV at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Game 1 of the best-of-seven World Series between the Houston Astros and the Dodgers begins Tuesday at 8:09 p.m. Eastern Time.
The Astros and Dodgers have played more than 700 times, more than any pair of teams to meet in the World Series. They've played so often, some fans say this feels more like an NL Championship Series than a World Series.
The Astros are aiming for their first World Series championship. They've never even won a Series game, getting swept by the White Sox in 2005 in their only previous appearance.
The Dodgers are making their first World Series appearance since 1988, when Kirk Gibson, Orel Hershiser and Tommy Lasorda helped LA beat Oakland.
