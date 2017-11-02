SPORTS

Screams, tears of joy from Houston for World Series win

Houston Astros fans emotional over team's 1st World Series championship (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As soon as the final out was called at Dodger Stadium, celebrations erupted across the city of Houston.

Fans celebrate first World Series championship outside Minute Maid Park.



Inside Minute Maid Park, fans couldn't contain their excitement for the team's first championship.


"We love the Astros, we love the city!" fans shouted.

"Houston deserves it!" another fan told ABC13.

Lines for Astros merchandise are wrapped around several stores in the area.

RELATED: Thousands of Astros fans wait in line for World Series gear

ABC13's Steven Romo visits with fans waiting to purchase new Astros championship gear.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!


