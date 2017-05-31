SPORTS

The NBA's biggest stars share the spotlight with their brothers

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know that Steph Curry and his brother play against each other in the NBA? (Tony Avelar/AP)

Did you know that Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has a brother that also plays in the NBA?

Many of today's top NBA stars share the spotlight with their sibling. Pau Gasol who was once the go-to guy for the Memphis Grizzlies but now his younger brother Marc has been given the reins in Memphis.

Twin brothers Markieff and Marcus Morris played on the same team for a number of years before which might have confused opponents as to which brother they were guarding.

Watch the NBA Finals on ABC starting June 1.


The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Related Topics:
sportsNBAnba finalsfamily
Load Comments
SPORTS
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
LeBron James' LA home vandalized with N-word
These wild NBA handshakes give everyone something to cheer about
Many of the NBA's most famous jerseys have evolved
More Sports
Top Stories
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt
Burglary suspect crashes into building after chase
Construction workers robbed at gunpoint in Bellaire
Lyft vs. Uber? We put both services to the test
Today's the last day to protest property tax appraisal
Rodeo tickets for Garth Brooks go on sale SOON!
Show More
LeBron James' LA home vandalized with N-word
PHOTOS: Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off
Study: Stroke patients may develop taste for alcohol
Do you recognize this bearded dragon?
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
More News
Top Video
Lyft vs. Uber? We put both services to the test
Kathy Griffin out at CNN over decapitated Trump stunt
Construction workers robbed at gunpoint in Bellaire
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
More Video