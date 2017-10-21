Astros fans are hoping the facial hair factor helps the team win against the Yankees.Not since the Jeff Bagwell beard have the Astros faced such a hairy situation. Now tied with the Yankees at three games apiece, the Astros need a big win from Dallas Keuchel.Is there a facial hair factor in baseball?"I think more beards would help," Michael Heath said.The Yankees have a policy against facial fair, but many fans love the beard.,"It's all about the confidence when you're hitting," barber Dominic Hickerson said. "You give the pitcher a growl, grimace and hit it out the park."