HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Astros fans are hoping the facial hair factor helps the team win against the Yankees.
Not since the Jeff Bagwell beard have the Astros faced such a hairy situation. Now tied with the Yankees at three games apiece, the Astros need a big win from Dallas Keuchel.
Is there a facial hair factor in baseball?
"I think more beards would help," Michael Heath said.
The Yankees have a policy against facial fair, but many fans love the beard.,
"It's all about the confidence when you're hitting," barber Dominic Hickerson said. "You give the pitcher a growl, grimace and hit it out the park."
