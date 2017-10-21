SPORTS

All about the beard: Fans hope facial hair propel Astros to victory

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans hope facial hair helps Astros against Yankees. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Astros fans are hoping the facial hair factor helps the team win against the Yankees.

Not since the Jeff Bagwell beard have the Astros faced such a hairy situation. Now tied with the Yankees at three games apiece, the Astros need a big win from Dallas Keuchel.

Is there a facial hair factor in baseball?

"I think more beards would help," Michael Heath said.

RELATED: 5 things you didn't know about Dallas Keuchel
EMBED More News Videos



The Yankees have a policy against facial fair, but many fans love the beard.,

"It's all about the confidence when you're hitting," barber Dominic Hickerson said. "You give the pitcher a growl, grimace and hit it out the park."


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstroshairHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Meet the youngest Astros fan
Watson proves to be shining star for Texans at bye week
Tickets, traffic, and tons of excitement for Game 7
Astros beat Yankees 7-1 to force Game 7 in ALCS
More Sports
Top Stories
Astros beat Yankees 7-1 to force Game 7 in ALCS
Tickets, traffic, and tons of excitement for Game 7
More rain possible this weekend
Meet the youngest Astros fan
Trump to allow JFK assassination files to be released
Piney Point mansion hits market
Playboy to feature 1st-ever transgender playmate
Former presidents together tonight for charity concert
Show More
Southern Smoke brings relief to Harvey victims
Watson proves to be shining star for Texans at bye week
Houston police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
No missing kids match toddler found on Galveston beach
Officer shoots suspect after woman fatally stabbed
More News
Top Video
Musician shares reason he took break from social media
Wings Over Houston coming in for a landing
Playboy to feature 1st-ever transgender playmate
Former presidents together tonight for charity concert
More Video