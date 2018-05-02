SPORTS

Texas Southern's Darvin Kidsy Jr. gets picked up by Browns on NFL Draft weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For hundreds of young NFL hopefuls, the weekend of the league's draft made dreams come true.

For a scant few, though, who were not selected by a team, their dreams could continue through free agency.

As for Missouri City native Darvin Kidsy Jr., his NFL dream got a boost. The Texas Southern University grad student will reportedly play for a role on the Cleveland Browns roster as an undrafted free agent.

TSU announced Kidsy's addition to the Browns' camp over the weekend:



Kidsy played wide receiver for the Tigers after spending time at University of North Texas and playing for the Mean Green.

At 6'1" and 180 pounds, Kidsy played a full 2017 season with the Tigers, scoring three touchdowns on 512 yards receiving. He also returned punts, with his longest return of 61 yards.

Kidsy also has a pre-draft highlight reel on YouTube, touting his 47-game collegiate career:

