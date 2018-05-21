Congratulations to the Texas Southern Tigers Baseball on winning their third SWAC Tournament Title in four seasons (2015, 2017, 2018) #BeLegendary pic.twitter.com/EYWexKyd5y — TSU Athletics (@TXSOTigers) May 21, 2018

Texas Southern's baseball team has added another Southwestern Athletic Conference title to their trophy case.The Tigers defeated Grambling State on Sunday to win the SWAC tournament title and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.Previously, TSU won the SWAC tournament title in 2015 and 2017.