SPORTS

Texas Southern wins SWAC baseball tournament for 3rd time in 4 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas Southern wins SWAC baseball tournament for third time in four seasons. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Southern's baseball team has added another Southwestern Athletic Conference title to their trophy case.

The Tigers defeated Grambling State on Sunday to win the SWAC tournament title and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Previously, TSU won the SWAC tournament title in 2015 and 2017.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstexas southern universitybaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
In worst playoff loss in Rockets history, James Harden says team lacked aggression
Rockets superfan "Two Tone Tommie" channels inner superhero
McCullers, McCann lead Astros to 3-1 win over Indians
ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Players react to blowout loss in Game 3
More Sports
Top Stories
Thousands remember exchange student killed in shooting
Church hosts special graduation for Santa Fe High School seniors
Rockets drop Game 3 to Warriors, trail series 2-1
ROCKETS IN :60 SECS: Players react to blowout loss in Game 3
1 person injured in fire, explosion on Houston's south side
Family, friends recall Santa Fe HS shooting victims' optimism, humor
10 dead, 13 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Rockets superfan "Two Tone Tommie" channels inner superhero
Show More
HPD officer to woman: 'Pretend like we're going to shoot you'
Officials: Fisherman drowns in Lake Conroe
Brazoria Co. Sheriff's Office hosts blood drive supporting school shooting victims
Mom of student killed says suspect pursued daughter for months
Santa Fe baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting
More News