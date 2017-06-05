HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Texas A&M, seeded third in the Houston Regional, defeated the Houston Cougars 4-3 to reach a super regional for the third straight year.
The Aggies will host Davidson.
4-3 after sac fly. Two on 2outs Connor Wong up for @UHCougarBB. @AggieBaseball trying win regional. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/PqGXRphC9E— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) June 5, 2017
Single makes 4-2 just one out. @UHCougarBB still have them loaded. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/zP50VZfpp3— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) June 5, 2017