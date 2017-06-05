SPORTS

Texas A&M defeats UH 4-3 in NCAA baseball tournament

Texas A&M defeats UH 4-3 in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas A&M, seeded third in the Houston Regional, defeated the Houston Cougars 4-3 to reach a super regional for the third straight year.

The Aggies will host Davidson.
