Houston Texans to announce NFL Draft picks from outer space

The Houston Texans' are spicing up the third day of the NFL Draft by having picks announced from outer space. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
'Houston, we have a pick.' This might very will be how the Houston Texans announce their 2017 NFL Draft pick come Thursday.

The Texans are shaking up the third day of the NFL Draft pick by having their picks announced from outer space.

Commander Peggy Whitson, who is aboard the Space Station on her record 535th day in space, will send the day three selections down to Earth.

Astronaut Scott Kelly will be at NASA awaiting to receive the selections from Whitson to pass on the official announcement to the public.

This is the first time in NFL history that draft picks will be 'beamed' down from infinity and beyond.

During the draft happening in Philadelphia, the NFL plans to choose one Texans fan to announce the seventh-round pick.

