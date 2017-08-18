Texans vs. Patriots: Who has the upper hand?

COACHING

QUARTERBACK?

RUNNING GAME

DEFENSE

In as many ways as the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots look forward to the gridiron, the two teams share a lot of similarities.Look no further than Texans head coach Bill O'Brien. He spent four years on the Patriots coaching staff, under the tutelage of Bill Belichick.In seven regular season meetings, the Texans have only mustered one victory against the Patriots. The last win came on Jan. 3, 2010 at-then Reliant Stadium with Matt Schaub at quarterback.Last year, a Brock Osweiler led team was no match for Tom Brady and the Pats in the postseason.So, what is it going to take for the Texans to turn the tables around and beat the Patriots?O'Brien has led the Texans to two straight AFC South Division championships. His former boss, Coach Belichick, has the led the Patriots to 16 consecutive winning seasons and five Super Bowl championships. The coaching battle comes down to the X's and O's.In the first week of the preseason, starter Tom Savage finished the game by completing his final eight passes against the Carolina Panthers. Rookie Deshaun Watson completed 60 percent of his passes for 179 yards.During training camp, O'Brien was questioned daily about the quarterback position."I think we have a really good situation here," O'Brien said. "We have Tom. He's had a good camp. He's thrown the ball well, he's done some good things ... but Deshaun's had a good camp, too, so it's been very productive for both guys."Savage has shown potential in limited action, but it could be hard to gauge his play in just five games that he's appeared in.Quarterback play will be key for the Texans, especially with future Hall of Famer Tom Brady under the center for the Patriots.Who gets the nod here? Unfortunately, the Patriots.The play of Lamar Miller, Alfred Blue and rookie D'Onta Foreman will be key against the Patriots defense. Against the Panthers, Blue notched a 16-yard touchdown on the ground. Foreman also shined for the Texans with 76 yards on just nine carries. Last season, the Texans leaned heavily on Miller and the running game -- quite possibly due to quarterback issues.LeGarrette Blount, the Patriots leading rusher last season, is no longer on the team.Advantage in this area? Texans.There is the old saying that "offense wins games, defense wins championships." No team in the NFL has a defensive player that can change a game the way J.J. Watt can. With a healthy Watt, look for him to wreck havoc against the Patriots.