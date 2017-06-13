SPORTS

Texans to start training camp in West Virginia on July 26

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Texans start training camp in West Virginia (KTRK)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia --
The Houston Texans say their training camp in West Virginia will start on July 26.

The Texans on Tuesday announced the dates for their camp at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Among the 15 training camp sessions include joint practices with the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Aug. 15 and 16.

The Texans' final practice at The Greenbrier will be Aug. 17 before the team returns to Houston for an Aug. 19 preseason game against the Patriots.

It will be the first time the Texans will hold training camp offsite after spending the past 15 seasons at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

The New Orleans Saints held training camp at The Greenbrier for the past three years, but opted not to return.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsHoustonWest Virginia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Odor's 2 homers lift Rangers over Astros 4-2
Astros need your votes for the All-Star Game
Duane Brown skips first day of Texans minicamp
SWAC to forgo football title game after 2017 season
More Sports
Top Stories
Man accused of hiring hitman to kill ex-GF shares story
Deputies seize $1 million of meth candy in Harris Co.
LIVE: Firefighters battling massive fire in London
How to keep the kids safe from a heat stroke
Officer targeted in 2016 shooting speaks for first time
Woman seen riding on car hood shares her side of story
Teen arrested, linked to murder of mom and child
Show More
New toll road system causing conflict
Police arrest suspect after chase through north Houston
Fundraiser held for family of slain security guard
Police looking for woman who keyed disabled vet's vehicle
CITYCENTRE developer has eyes set on Fifth Ward
More News
Top Video
Galveston to improve bathrooms along seawall
How to keep the kids safe from a heat stroke
New toll road system causing conflict
Man found dead near elementary school in Houston
More Video