Houston Texans to honor Andre Johnson with retirement party

Top five reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame. (AP photo)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
While Andre Johnson may have retired in April, the Houston Texans aren't done celebrating the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

On Tuesday, the City of Houston will honor Johnson with the proclamation of "Andre Johnson Day" at city hall.

Later that evening, his former teammates, the mascot Toro, the Houston Texans cheerleaders and other dignitaries will gather at the Bowlmor Lanes on Bunker Hill for a retirement party in his honor.

Children from the Houston Texans YMCA will also be there to bowl against Johnson.

On Thursday, Johnson will be at an autograph signing experience at NRG Stadium, where he will meet with some lucky fans.

The celebrations throughout the week will culminate with Johnson's induction into the Houston Texans' "Ring of Honor." Johnson will be the first member inducted into the new Houston tradition.

Johnson was with the Texans for 12 seasons.

Andre Johnson breaks down in tears at retirement ceremony
Andre Johnson signed a one day contract with the Houston Texans to officially end his 14-year NFL career.

The Houston Texans will sign WR Andre Johnson to a one-day contract that will allow him to retire as a member of the organization, the team announced today.

