While Andre Johnson may have retired in April, the Houston Texans aren't done celebrating the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.On Tuesday, the City of Houston will honor Johnson with the proclamation of "Andre Johnson Day" at city hall.Later that evening, his former teammates, the mascot Toro, the Houston Texans cheerleaders and other dignitaries will gather at the Bowlmor Lanes on Bunker Hill for a retirement party in his honor.Children from the Houston Texans YMCA will also be there to bowl against Johnson.On Thursday, Johnson will be at an autograph signing experience at NRG Stadium, where he will meet with some lucky fans.The celebrations throughout the week will culminate with Johnson's induction into the Houston Texans' "Ring of Honor." Johnson will be the first member inducted into the new Houston tradition.Johnson was with the Texans for 12 seasons.