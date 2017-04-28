HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Texans selected linebacker Zach Cunningham with the 57th overall pick during the second round of the NFL Draft.
With the 57th pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Texans select... pic.twitter.com/PYFlJYuVfa— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2017
With 57th pick, the @HoustonTexans select our guy @ZCunningham_LB.— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) April 29, 2017
Tremendously deserving.
So happy for you Zach! #NFLDraft #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/0Ibpa0WkG5
On Thursday, the Texans drafted quarterback Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall pick.
