HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Texans selected linebacker Zach Cunningham with the 57th overall pick during the second round of the NFL Draft.
Later in the third round, the Texans selected University of Texas running back D'Onta Foreman.
With the 57th pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Texans select... pic.twitter.com/PYFlJYuVfa— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2017
With the 89th pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Texans select...— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2017
? ? ?#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/w8WbmEQdjn
On Thursday, the Texans drafted quarterback Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall pick.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff