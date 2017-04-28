SPORTS

Texans select Zach Cunningham and D'Onta Foreman during day 2 of the NFL Draft

The Houston Texans selected Vandy llinebacker Zach Cunningham and UT's D'Onta Foreman during the second day of the NFL Draft.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans selected linebacker Zach Cunningham with the 57th overall pick during the second round of the NFL Draft.

Later in the third round, the Texans selected University of Texas running back D'Onta Foreman.



On Thursday, the Texans drafted quarterback Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall pick.

Everything you need to know about the Texans' new quarterback.

