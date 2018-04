There's always next season. And after the Houston Texans finished with a 4-12 record following a 22-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts , fans are likely eager for that clean slate. At least now, though, they know who the Texans will be playing in 2018 during the regular season.Along with the expected AFC South rivals, they'll face teams from divisions including the AFC East and the NFC East.According to the Texans' website , 2018 will also see the return of the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants to NRG Stadium for the first time since the 2010 season.The Texans single-game tickets will go on sale Friday.Fans can buy the tickets online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.Here's the full list of opponents at home and on the road.Dallas CowboysNew York GiantsCleveland BrownsBuffalo BillsMiami DolphinsIndianapolis ColtsJacksonville JaguarsTennessee TitansWashington RedskinsPhiladelphia EaglesDenver BroncosNew England PatriotsNew York JetsIndianapolis ColtsJacksonville JaguarsTennessee TitansThe schedule for when they'll play these teams will be released in mid-April.Related: The 5 defining moments of the 2017 Houston Texans