HOUSTON, Texas
Your chance to get tickets to any of the Texans home games this season begins today.

Fans can purchase tickets online via www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Single-game tickets will not be sold at the NRG Stadium box office.

The team advised that a limited supply of tickets are available for individual games, after an allotment for season tickets. The Texans urged anyone interested in joining the 2018 season ticket priority wait list to register at HoustonTexans.com.

Last week, the Texans revealed their 2018 regular season schedule, which begins with back-to-back road games.

The Texans head to New England to take on the Patriots on Sept. 9, with kickoff scheduled for noon. They follow it up with a matchup with the Titans in Nashville on Sept. 16.

The Texans' home opener is on Sept. 23 against the New York Giants.

Houston will play in four nationally-televised games in 2018, including a big in-state rivalry game vs. the Dallas Cowboys on the night of Oct. 7.

Here is the complete schedule:

  • Week 1: at New England, Sept. 9
  • Week 2: at Tennessee, Sept. 16
  • Week 3: vs. New York Giants, Sept. 23
  • Week 4: at Indianapolis, Sept. 30
  • Week 5: vs. Dallas, Oct. 7 (Sunday Night)
  • Week 6: vs. Buffalo, Oct. 14
  • Week 7: at Jacksonville, Oct. 21
  • Week 8: vs. Miami, Oct. 25 (Thursday)
  • Week 9: at Denver, Nov. 4
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11: at Washington, Nov. 18
  • Week 12: vs. Tennessee, Nov. 26 (Monday)
  • Week 13: vs. Cleveland, Dec. 2
  • Week 14: vs. Indianapolis, Dec. 9
  • Week 15: at New York Jets, Dec. 15 (Saturday)
  • Week 16: at Philadelphia, Dec. 23
  • Week 17: vs. Jacksonville, Dec. 30


Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents

