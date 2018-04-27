SPORTS

Texans select Justin Reid with first selection in third-round of NFL Draft

Texans get to pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on Friday night

HOUSTON, Texas --
First-year Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine got his first chance to select a player in the NFL draft on Friday.

The Texans selected Stanford defensive back Justin Reid with the 68th overall pick.



The Texans had no picks in the first round Thursday night and none in the second round, either - the first time that has happened in franchise history.

The Texans own three picks in the third round, at No. 68 overall, No. 80 and No. 98. The team has needs on the offensive line, at tight end and in the secondary.

Houston lost tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz to retirement this offseason and earlier this month released offensive tackle Derek Newton.

In the secondary, the Texans re-signed Johnathan Joseph and signed free agent Tyrann Mathieu and extended Corey Moore's contract, but are still expected to draft for that area.

Texans' J.J. Watt offers advice for incoming rookies on draft night

JJ Watt gives advice about incoming rookies on NFL Draft night

