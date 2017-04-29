PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --The Houston Texans have selected defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport in the fourth round of the NFL draft, the 130th and 142nd picks overall.
Our 130th pick was out of this world! ??#TexansDraft #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/lhMeqMbY1N— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2017
The team announced the pick with the help of astronauts Peggy Whitson (aboard the International Space Station) and Scott Kelly (at Space Center Houston).
On Friday, the Texans selected linebacker Zach Cunningham with the 57th overall pick during the second round of the NFL Draft.
Later in the third round, the Texans selected University of Texas running back D'Onta Foreman.
With the 57th pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Texans select... pic.twitter.com/PYFlJYuVfa— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2017
With the 89th pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Texans select...— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2017
? ? ?#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/w8WbmEQdjn
On Thursday, the Texans drafted quarterback Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall pick.