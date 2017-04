EMBED >More News Videos Everything you need to know about the Texans' new quarterback.

The Houston Texans have selected defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport in the fourth round of the NFL draft, the 130th and 142nd picks overall.The team announced the pick with the help of astronauts Peggy Whitson (aboard the International Space Station) and Scott Kelly (at Space Center Houston).On Friday, the Texans selected linebacker Zach Cunningham with the 57th overall pick during the second round of the NFL Draft.Later in the third round, the Texans selected University of Texas running back D'Onta Foreman.On Thursday, the Texans drafted quarterback Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall pick