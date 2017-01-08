SPORTS

Texans rookie, wide receiver shows he has a big 'heart'

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Texans rookie wide receiver, Braxton Miller, will attend Wednesday nights he American Heart Association's Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Year Award ceremony.

Miller wants everyone to have a healthy heart.

Miller witnessed his father, Kevin, go through two different open-heart surgeries.

The first time, Braxton was very young, but the second time, he was playing at Ohio State.

"That's when it really hit me," says Miller. "My junior year, we had to play Clemson. He called me during the day, but you realize, that is your parent, he is in the hospital, fighting for his life."

He has a platform as an NFL player, and is urging everyone to take care of their hearts.

Earlier this season, he honored his father and the American heart association during the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats Campaign.

"It was a perfect opportunity to express why I am so big on the heart."
