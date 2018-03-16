HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans reportedly add another weapon in secondary with Mathieu signing

Texans reportedly add another weapon in secondary with Mathieu signing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tyrann Mathieu didn't care about cutting his salary in the desert, so the Cardinals didn't give a you-know-what and released him.

But just days after cutting ties with Arizona, the fierce free safety known as the "Honey Badger" is heading to Houston.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday night that Mathieu will join the Texans secondary on a one-year deal. Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed.

Mathieu and the Cardinals were unable to come to an agreement on a salary cut. He was due to make $18.75 million that would have been guaranteed at the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

Mathieu, who plays primarily free safety but can move to the strong safety position, has spent the last five seasons with Arizona. Injuries have plagued his playing time thus far, but he played in all 16 games just last season.

For his career, he has 11 interceptions, 281 tackles, and forced four fumbles.

Mathieu also returns to the Gulf Coast after becoming an All-American at LSU.

After his release, Texans star J.J. Watt had campaigned to bring the "Honey Badger" to Houston.



J.J. Watt on Friday night posted this tweet amid reports of Mathieu's signing.



The Texans all but confirmed the Mathieu signing with a sly gif.

