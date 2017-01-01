.@HoustonTexans injury update: QB Tom Savage was reevaluated at halftime and is OUT with a concussion. — Texans PR (@TexansPR) January 1, 2017

1:54 p.m.Houston quarterback Tom Savage is now done for the day because of a concussion after being re-evaluated at halftime.Savage started Sunday's game against Tennessee, left after sneaking for a first down on the first play of the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. The AFC South champion Texans announced Savage had been cleared, and Savage returned to take the final snap of the second quarter to kneel down.But Brock Osweiler was back on the field for the Texans' opening series of the third quarter and drove Houston 81 yards for a touchdown to pull within 14-7. The Texans announced Savage's status during that drive.Savage has a lot of hurdles to clear with the NFL's new concussion protocol in order to play in the playoffs.-----1:25 p.m.Tom Savage has returned for the Houston Texans, if only to kneel down just before halftime.Savage left after sneaking for a first down to start the second qua! rter to be evaluated for a concussion. He was cleared but stayed on the sideline while Brock Osweiler took snaps until the Texans' final play of the first half. The Texans finished with 57 yards total offense in the first half, an improvement from a week ago when they had 34 yards in the first half against Cincinnati.Tennessee takes a 14-0 lead over the AFC South champs into halftime. The Titans are trying to finish 9-7 for their first winning record since 2011.------12:45 p.m.The Houston Texans brought Brock Osweiler in for Tom Savage within the first minute of the second quarter.Savage replaced Osweiler on Dec. 18, coming off the bench to rally the Texans to victory over Jacksonville. Savage also started last week's 12-10 win over Cincinnati that clinched a second straight AFC South title for the Texans.The quarterback started Sunday against Tennessee and was 5 of 8 for 25 yards. He picked up a first down keeping the ball on fourth-and-1 at the Houston 39 to open the second quarter. Then Savage went to the sideline where he was looked at with Osweiler coming into the game. Osweiler picked up two first downs to keep the drive alive.Savage was being run through the concussion protocol, then came back on the field.------Keys to a Texans win------12:13 p.m.The Tennessee Titans have their first defensive touchdown of the season.And they showed just how much trouble the Houston Texans could be in during the playoffs.Linebacker Sean Spence sacked Tom Savage on a third down in Houston's opening drive, knocking the ball out. Defensive end DaQuan Jones recovered the ball in the end zone for the TD with 9:57 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.The Texans are the AFC South champs for a second straight season and are trying to sweep the division for the first time in franchise history. They will be hosting an AFC wild-card game.- Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee