Texans put in work with a longer practice session Saturday

By
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
The Texans put in work with a longer practice session Saturday. There is only so much you can gauge before the games.

Texans offense is taking steps, but maybe not enough. Bill O'Brien says the Texans offense is progressing, but there's still lots of work to do.

Bill O'Brien praised the secondary. The additions of Aaron Colvin and Tyrann Mathieu could go a long way and Mathieu feels like he is fitting in.

A lot of great relationships are made during training camp, but DJ Reader and Carlos Watkins have a bond that goes back to their days at Clemson.

One of the best to ever do it, Andre Johnson, is in West Virginia for the weekend. He's hoping to stay close to the game but not too close.

