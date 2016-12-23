If the Texans win out, they take the AFC South. Coach Bill O'Brien benched the inefficient Brock Osweiler and his $72 million contract for untested Tom Savage last week. Savage led Houston to victory against Jacksonville and now gets the start."As I said (Sunday), we don't make decisions based on anything other than what's best for the team," O'Brien said to ESPN, referencing in part the wage gap between Osweiler, who is in the first season of a four-year, $72 million contract, and Savage, a fourth-round pick still on his rookie deal.Houston catches a break with Cincinnati tight end Tyler Eifert ruled out for the Christmas Eve night game with a back injury. Eifert had four TD receptions in his past four games and leads all NFL tight ends with 18 TD catches since 2015. However, wide receiver A.J. Green, listed as questionable, could play for the first time since injuring a hamstring in Week 11.