Tom Savage and the Texans look to beat reeling Bengals
Greg Bailey has three keys that could lead to a Texans victory over Cincinnati. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If the Texans win out, they take the AFC South. Coach Bill O'Brien benched the inefficient Brock Osweiler and his $72 million contract for untested Tom Savage last week. Savage led Houston to victory against Jacksonville and now gets the start.

"As I said (Sunday), we don't make decisions based on anything other than what's best for the team," O'Brien said to ESPN, referencing in part the wage gap between Osweiler, who is in the first season of a four-year, $72 million contract, and Savage, a fourth-round pick still on his rookie deal.
Texans bench QB Brock Osweiler after 2nd interception
Brock Osweiler was benched by the Texans midway through the second quarter, after which his replacement, Tom Savage, guided Houston to victory over the Jaguars.


Houston catches a break with Cincinnati tight end Tyler Eifert ruled out for the Christmas Eve night game with a back injury. Eifert had four TD receptions in his past four games and leads all NFL tight ends with 18 TD catches since 2015. However, wide receiver A.J. Green, listed as questionable, could play for the first time since injuring a hamstring in Week 11.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
sportsHouston TexansCincinnati BengalsnflNational Footbal LeaguefootballHouston
