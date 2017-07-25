SPORTS

Texans take field in West Virginia for training camp

The Texans have left hot and humid H-Town for training camp. (KTRK)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans will hold their 2017 summer training camp at the historic Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia this year.

It'll be the first time in the team's 15-year history that the team won't be training in Houston.

"In West Virginia that time of year, we have great weather," explained Habibi Said Mamone, a VP with the resort. "We don't have a lot of humidity. So, I think that's one of the main reasons. The Texans were looking to come to cooler weather."

WATCH: Sneak peek of Texans training camp digs
The resort has a Sports Performance Center with three football fields and a state of the art gym.

The Texans will be replacing the New Orleans Saints, who have trained at the facility since it opened in 2014.

Summer training runs from July 26th to August 17th.

Beneath new home of Texans training camp lies government secret
Texans training camp move could cause headache for fans
