Texans Jadeveon Clowney wears inmate costume after Bob McNair comments

Clowney posted a video to Instagram that shows him wearing an orange jumpsuit. (KTRK)

A Houston Texans spokesperson says an orange prison-jumpsuit costume worn by star defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney was not meant as a jab at team owner Bob McNair.

RELATED: Several Texans players kneel in protest after Bob McNair's 'inmates' comment

Clowney posted a video to Instagram that shows him wearing an orange jumpsuit at a Halloween party Monday.

McNair angered Texans players last week after ESPN The Magazine reported that he said, "We can't have the inmates running the prison," during a meeting with other owners and league officials earlier this month.

McNair released two statements last week apologizing for his comments, stressing that he was not referring to players. An owner who was in the meeting told ESPN on Saturday, though, that, given the discussion in the room when McNair made the statement, it would be hard to conclude how he could have been referring to anyone other than players.

Texans' McNair on anthem protest: Can't have inmates running prison
Texans owner Bob McNair under fire after comments.

RELATED: McNair skips NAACP meeting over 'health reasons'
The team cited health reasons for McNair's absence from Monday night's discussion.

