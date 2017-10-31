RELATED: Several Texans players kneel in protest after Bob McNair's 'inmates' comment
Clowney posted a video to Instagram that shows him wearing an orange jumpsuit at a Halloween party Monday.
McNair angered Texans players last week after ESPN The Magazine reported that he said, "We can't have the inmates running the prison," during a meeting with other owners and league officials earlier this month.
McNair released two statements last week apologizing for his comments, stressing that he was not referring to players. An owner who was in the meeting told ESPN on Saturday, though, that, given the discussion in the room when McNair made the statement, it would be hard to conclude how he could have been referring to anyone other than players.
