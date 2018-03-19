New @HoustonTexans S Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) will wear jersey number 32 pic.twitter.com/IP8Iv2xRlZ — Texans PR (@TexansPR) March 19, 2018

Let's put that work in. They gon see! https://t.co/fWWeKw1Yeg — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 17, 2018

Houston officially has its "Honey Badger."The Texans announced Monday they have signed Tyrann Mathieu to bolster the team's defensive backfield.Before the weekend, Mathieu had reportedly agree to a one-year deal with the Texans after his release from the Arizona Cardinals as part of cost cutting.The Texans deal is reportedly worth around $7 million.Like with Arizona, Mathieu will wear number 32 as a free safety on the depth chart.Mathieu joins fellow new Texan, cornerback Aaron Colvin, who was signed last week to a four-year deal. Both were excited for their impending combination in the upcoming season.J.J. Watt, who appeared to be the key recruiter for Mathieu, also gave his excitement about the Honey Badger landing in Houston.At his introduction on Monday, Mathieu said he and Watt knew each other for several years and that they communicated in recent months.Mathieu also looked at Houston's hunger and defensive personnel as key factors for choosing to sign with the Texans over big money deals elsewhere."I just want to come to a group where guys were hungry," Mathieu told reporters. "At this point of my career, I wanted to come to a team that had great potential, a team that was dominant on defense, and I think I made the right choice."Mathieu also recognized the potential that defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel will give to the top-flight safety."I don't think I've had a coach with his pedigree," Matheiu said, citing Crennel's Super Bowl winning defenses. "I think he has some great ideas for me...at the end of the day, I want him to make me the best safety in the game."The 25-year-old five-year pro has spent his entire career so far with the Cardinals. He has played in 66 regular season games and started 57 of them.For his career, he has 303 tackles, 11 interceptions, 41 passes defended, 28 tackles for loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Primarily a free safety, Mathieu is capable of shifting to strong safety and cornerback.Mathieu is a former third round pick out of LSU, where he was named an All-American. Born and raised in New Orleans, Mathieu also touched on his time seeking temporary shelter with his family in Humble during Hurricane Katrina. Mathieu talked about the potential to make a difference in Houston."I want to do well on the field, but, most importantly, I want to do better off the field," Mathieu eluded to the ongoing rebuilding efforts after Harvey.