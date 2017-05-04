HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Texans linebacker Max Bullough has been suspended for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances, the league announced.
He is eligible to return on Monday, October 2.
Bullough is still eligible to participate in all offseason practices and preseason games, according to the NFL.
Full statement from the Texans and NFL:
"Max Bullough of the Houston Texans has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. Bullough will be eligible to return to the Texans' active roster on Monday, October 2 following the team's October 1 game against the Tennessee Titans. Bullough is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games."
