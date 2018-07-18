HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans host NFL Play 60 event for 300 kids

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans host 7th annual NFL Play 60 Character Camp (KTRK)

The Texans are continuing their involvement in the NFL Play 60 movement, which fights childhood obesity by promoting after-school activities for youth.

Three hundred kids ages 9-13 had the opportunity to attend the Texans NFL Play 60 Character Camp.

This is the 7th year the Texans are hosting the event. The Texans partnered with the NFL and Anthony Munoz to make it possible.

Players such as Sammie Coates, Julien Davenport, Kendall Lamm, Greg Mancz, D.J. Reader and Corey Moore were in attendance. An emphasis was put on football skills and maintaining high character and positivity on and off the field. When the players arrived, they received a loud reception from the campers and Davenport had a positive message to share.

"Make sure, you know, you encourage the boy or girl to your left, to your right," Lamm said, who was excited to see all the athletes and made sure everyone was all about having fun.

The players were all about engaging with the campers. They visited various stations and took selfies with the campers, along with signing some of their shirts.

Some drills the campers participated in were a makeshift dodgeball game, the three-point stance and 7-on-7. Coates gave advice to a girl right before she snapped the ball in a 7-on-7 game. She proceeded to throw a touchdown.

For Davenport, he said it "just makes it a better day" when receiving a positive reception from the campers. He said he loved watching them show high character while giving maximum effort in the drills.

Moore said the camp made him reminisce on his childhood days, playing around and sharing positivity. He said he wants to share all of his knowledge on the game with campers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston TexansnflHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
Texans put in work with a longer practice session Saturday
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
Texans players mess around in the rain after practice
Texans think strength and defense 1 week from preseason game
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News