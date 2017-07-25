SPORTS

Texans take field in West Virginia for training camp

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV --
The Houston Texans will hold their 2017 summer training camp at the historic Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia this year.

It'll be the first time in the team's 15 year history that the team won't be training in Houston.

"In West Virginia that time of year, we have great weather," explained Habibi Said Mamone, a VP with the resort. "We don't have a lot of humidity. So, I think that's one of the main reasons. The Texans were looking to come to cooler weather."

The resort has a Sports Performance Center with three football fields and a state of the art gym.

The Texans will be replacing the New Orleans Saints, who have trained at the facility since it opened in 2014.

Summer training runs from July 26th to August 17th.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansfootball
Load Comments
SPORTS
Duane Brown doesn't report for start of training camp
Vote: Which team will Yu Darvish be pitching for after the trade deadline?
Bears linebacker saves man choking at Austin airport
Astros' Morton returns to Philly to face former team
More Sports
Top Stories
Pastor accused of sexual abuse of child for years
Houston police search for bank robbery suspects
Former dentist in custody after charges in child injury case
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
HPD chief, others rally against bathroom bill
Senate votes to begin debating bill scuttling Obamacare
14-year-old survivor of live streamed crash mourns victim
Man accused of driving high in car with ax on roof
Show More
Used FBI surveillance van sells on eBay for $18,000
Human smuggling survivor says he heard kids crying
Duane Brown doesn't report for start of training camp
Parents ask court to let them take Charlie Gard home to die
Panhandler shot in NW Houston is Army vet, father
More News
Photos
Shopping now for back to school can save you big money
Green Beret's father speaks about conviction of son's killer
How to get help after massive Harris Co. toll road glitch
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
More Photos