HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans emphasizing strength and conditioning with new training team

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans with emphasis on strength and flexibility with new training team (KTRK)

By
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
The Texans enter their Wednesday practice with a little urgency.

Tuesday was not their best effort. Coach Bill O'Brien even said he wants to see them ready to go on Wednesday because he was not pleased with what he saw on the field. And Whitney Mercilus described practice as a little sluggish after a day off.

One thing that is really standing out is the new strength and conditioning training team.

Luke Richesson has taken over those reigns, and you are seeing more of an emphasis on weight-lifting, stretching and flexibility.

"These guys feel good about themselves physically, and I think Luke and his crew have a really good staff. They do a great job with the players in different areas," O'Brien said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansfootballnflWest Virginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
Texans put in work with a longer practice session Saturday
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
Texans players mess around in the rain after practice
Texans think strength and defense 1 week from preseason game
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News