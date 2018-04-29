HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans' Deshaun Watson wishes mother a Happy Birthday on Twitter

EMBED </>More Videos

Deshaun Watson breaks down reading letter from his mom. (David J. Phillip)

Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson took to Twitter Sunday to wish his mother a Happy Birthday.


"You raised me, my brothers, and sister right, and helped us see our dreams when the odds against us," he said in a heartfelt tweet. "We came from NOTHING, and you never complained. You deserve the BEST! Imma make sure you get that!"

Deann Watson, Deshaun's mother, has been one of his biggest supporters in life.

RELATED: Feeling right at home: Deshaun Watson signs papers to first house

EMBED More News Videos

Deshaun Watson is now a homeowner.


Deann was diagnosed with tongue cancer when Deshaun was in high school. Her diagnosis required doctors to surgically remove her tongue.

Even through her battles, Deann found a way to provide for her family.

Happy Birthday, Mama Watson!

RELATED: Happy birthday, Mama Watson! Deshaun buys his mother her 'first official car'

EMBED More News Videos

Deshaun Watson buys his mom a new Jaguar for birthday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Former Jazz star Karl Malone shows support for Houston team
Texans fill needs on both sides of the ball with NFL Draft
Houston Texans players and fans give back to the community
Texans single-game tickets go on sale today
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute to play in Game 1 against Jazz
Former Jazz star Karl Malone shows support for Houston team
Shaquem Griffin becomes first one-handed player picked in NFL Draft
McCullers, Altuve lead Astros over Athletics 11-0
More Sports
Top Stories
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
2 dead, child injured in apparent murder-suicide in SW Houston
Video: Man wanted in attempted kidnapping of 2 women
Former Texans player at center of violent arrest caught on camera
Mom of boy found dead inside dryer of complex speaks out
Man fatally hit by vehicle in Fort Bend County
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit
Show More
Former Jazz star Karl Malone shows support for Houston team
Neil Bush: George H.W. is 'doing much better,' will go to Maine
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in airport
18-year-old charged in violent gas station shooting
MD Anderson hosts 3rd Annual Prom Party Palooza
More News