HOUSTON TEXANS

'Clowney Collection' to be sold at NRG Stadium

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans' Clowney unveiling signature hat line today (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hats off!

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is joining an exclusive club of players who have had signature items sold at NRG Stadium.

On Thursday, the All-Pro player is unveiling his Clowney Collection, which comprises of headwear for men and women. Six items are part of the initial line.

Clowney's wares will then be offered for sale at the Texans team shop at NRG Stadium.

The team shop has carried products belonging to Texans players. In 2016, the shop sold a line of socks from former Texans cornerback Charles James.

De'Andre Hopkins and Kareem Jackson also had signature items sold at NRG Stadium.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansNRG parkclothingentrepreneurshipHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans sign quarterback Josh Johnson, release McGloin
Texans sign QB Josh Johnson, release Matt McGloin
Texans considered calling Colin Kaepernick for QB
Texans talked about adding Colin Kaepernick after Deshaun Watson injury
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Altuve's MVP rival Judge tapped for video game cover
NBA player rankings: Harden and LeBron racing for the crown
Houston MMA fighter dies in cage and comes back to life
Everything you need to know about Roy Halladay
More Sports
Top Stories
Road rage victim tells ABC13 what led to shooting
JOBS: IKEA's Baytown fulfillment center hiring tomorrow
Mom races home as daughter is killed in murder-suicide
KIPP counselor accused of sexual abuse due in court
US-290 ramp closure will detour drivers for a week
Cooler air is blowing into Houston
Restaurant responds to Bruce, Caitlyn Jenner photos on bathroom
Notable celebrities who died in aircraft incidents
Show More
Thief hands out sweets after robbing Shipley Do-Nuts
Houston voters approve $1 billion refund to pension fund
ELECTION RESULTS: How Houston voted at the polls
Transgender woman makes history in VA House seat win
Texas' youngest mayor barely old enough to drink
More News
Top Video
US-290 ramp closure will detour drivers for a week
Transgender woman makes history in VA House seat win
JOBS: IKEA's Baytown fulfillment center hiring tomorrow
DIY projects that look great and save you money
More Video