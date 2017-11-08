Hats off!Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is joining an exclusive club of players who have had signature items sold at NRG Stadium.On Thursday, the All-Pro player is unveiling his Clowney Collection, which comprises of headwear for men and women. Six items are part of the initial line.Clowney's wares will then be offered for sale at the Texans team shop at NRG Stadium.The team shop has carried products belonging to Texans players. In 2016, the shop sold a line of socks from former Texans cornerback Charles James.De'Andre Hopkins and Kareem Jackson also had signature items sold at NRG Stadium.