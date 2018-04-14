HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hundreds of women showed up Saturday at the Houston Methodist Training Center with aspirations of becoming the next Houston Texans cheerleader!
As part of the tryouts, participants put on their dance-friendly gear and showed the judges that they have what it takes to represent Texans.
Candidates must be at least 18 years old to qualify. In addition, they must be a high school graduate, or have obtained a GED.
Ideal candidates were required to have a part-time job, be a part-time student, or a full-time mom in order to be eligible for the 2018 Houston Texans Cheerleader Tryouts.
Being a Houston Texans Cheerleader is not a full-time job, although cheerleaders are paid for appearances, rehearsals, game days and all other hours worked.
There is no registration fee for the tryouts, but participants are still required register online prior to the event.
Are you interested in rooting for the Texans? For more information, visit the Houston Texans website.