HOUSTON TEXANS

Houston Texans Cheerleader tryouts bring out hundreds of aspiring performers

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Texans Cheerleader tryouts bring out hundreds of aspiring performers (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hundreds of women showed up Saturday at the Houston Methodist Training Center with aspirations of becoming the next Houston Texans cheerleader!

As part of the tryouts, participants put on their dance-friendly gear and showed the judges that they have what it takes to represent Texans.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old to qualify. In addition, they must be a high school graduate, or have obtained a GED.

Ideal candidates were required to have a part-time job, be a part-time student, or a full-time mom in order to be eligible for the 2018 Houston Texans Cheerleader Tryouts.

Being a Houston Texans Cheerleader is not a full-time job, although cheerleaders are paid for appearances, rehearsals, game days and all other hours worked.

There is no registration fee for the tryouts, but participants are still required register online prior to the event.

Are you interested in rooting for the Texans? For more information, visit the Houston Texans website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportscheerleadingHouston TexansNational Footbal LeaguefootballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
BLUE AND RED: Remembering the Oilers Derrick Dolls
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
HOUSTON TEXANS
SATURDAY EDITION: All the news you need in 60 seconds
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
Texans cut OT Derek Newton, who will reportedly file grievance
Houston Texans reveal 2018 preseason opponents
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Guzman caps rally in Rangers' 6-5 win over Houston
2018 upset rankings: Which top seeds might fall in Round 1?
SPONSORED: Houston Dynamo Insider: Demarcus Beasley
Astros happy to have Gurriel back
More Sports
Top Stories
Stafford PD searching for men involved in aggravated robbery
SATURDAY EDITION: All the news you need in 60 seconds
Clear skies, a stiff breeze, and cool temps for the rest of the weekend
Hail and structure damages reported across area
Man charged in shooting death of worker at construction site
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
HIGHLIGHTS: 31st Annual Houston Art Car Parade
Teacher leading rally to support Katy ISD superintendent after allegations
Show More
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Bacteria and feces found in fake cosmetics seized in LA
Security guard shot outside sports bar in east Harris County
US, UK & France launch Syria strikes targeting chemical weapons
2-year-old killed after tree falls on home during storm
More News