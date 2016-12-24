  • BREAKING NEWS TRACK SANTA! Click to follow Mr. Claus as he delivers presents across the globe
SPORTS

Tom Savage and the Texans look to beat reeling Bengals
EMBED </>More News Videos

Greg Bailey has three keys that could lead to a Texans victory over Cincinnati. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If Texans win tonight, they take the AFC South. Coach Bill O'Brien benched the inefficient Brock Osweiler and his $72 million contract for untested Tom Savage last week. Savage led Houston to victory against Jacksonville and now gets the start.

"As I said (Sunday), we don't make decisions based on anything other than what's best for the team," O'Brien said to ESPN, referencing in part the wage gap between Osweiler, who is in the first season of a four-year, $72 million contract, and Savage, a fourth-round pick still on his rookie deal.
Texans bench QB Brock Osweiler after 2nd interception
Brock Osweiler was benched by the Texans midway through the second quarter, after which his replacement, Tom Savage, guided Houston to victory over the Jaguars.


Houston catches a break with Cincinnati tight end Tyler Eifert ruled out for the Christmas Eve night game with a back injury. Eifert had four TD receptions in his past four games and leads all NFL tight ends with 18 TD catches since 2015. However, wide receiver A.J. Green, listed as questionable, could play for the first time since injuring a hamstring in Week 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansCincinnati BengalsnflNational Footbal LeaguefootballHouston
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Rodgers-to-Nelson finds end zone for 58th time, breaking Packers mark
Marcus Mariota carted off with fractured fibula as Titans lose to Jags
No-16: Browns survive Chargers for first victory of the season
Doug Martin inactive by coaches' decision
More Sports
Top Stories
ABC13 family's greatest moments from 2016
Authorities search for missing elderly man
Shop owner: Paul Wall arrested preparing for holiday toy drive
Texas inmates crochet stuffed animals for kids
Tracy Clemons sings for #HolidaySongChallenge
5 Christmas Eve Masses in Houston
New warnings after ISIS calls for attacks on U.S. churches
Show More
First civil lawsuits filed in Ghost Ship warehouse fire
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died in Spain at 68
Last minute shopping at Memorial City Mall
Woman shot at Katz Boutique robbery
NYPD suspends officer who posted family in cuffs
More News
Top Video
Fire leaves families searching for help before Christmas
Woman honored for pulling man from burning car
Triathlete racing for GAN disease awareness
Let's Eat: Christmas cannoli recipe from Prego
More Video