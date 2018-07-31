HOUSTON TEXANS

TEXANS CAMP: Wide receiver Will Fuller looking strong after week 1 of camp

The Texans will now practice for 8 straight days before their next day off.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
Tuesday marks week two of training camp for the Houston Texans at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

The Texans will now practice for eight straight days before their next day off.

Then it will be their first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Some of the big storylines in week one were the added muscle wide receiver Will Fuller is bringing to the field.

Also, linebacker Benardrick McKinney has embraced his role as a leader on the defense after Brian Cushing left the team.

RELATED: Chemistry building between Watson and receivers

Update on Texans training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia

