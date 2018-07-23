HOUSTON TEXANS

Football is here: Texans announce dates and times for open practice

We now know who the Texans will face in 2018. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, Texans (KTRK) --
This is how we know football season is just around the corner. The Texans have announced dates and times for open practices at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Fans have the opportunity to see their favorite players up close and personal as they gear up for the 2018-19 NFL season.

The dates and times go as followed:

Saturday, August 11: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Monday, August 13: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Wednesday, August 15: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (Joint practice with San Francisco 49ers)

Thursday, August 16: 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (Joint practice with San Francisco 49ers)

Gates will open at 8:15 a.m. with lines forming on Murwoth Drive. Fans can park with no charge south of the training center, off of Lantern Point Dr. in the Green Lot. That will begin at 5 a.m.

Fans can register for a training camp ticket drawing beginning July 23 until July 27 at 5 p.m. here.
