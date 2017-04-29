PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --The Houston Texans added three players to its team during the third day of the NFL Draft.
During the fourth round, the Texans selected defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and offensive tackle Julie'n Davenport, the 130th and 142nd picks overall. Last season, Watkins set a single-season record for a defensive tackle at Clemson with 10.5 sacks.
Our 130th pick was out of this world! ??#TexansDraft #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/lhMeqMbY1N— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2017
The team announced the pick with the help of astronauts Peggy Whitson (aboard the International Space Station) and Scott Kelly (at Space Center Houston).
In the fifth round, the team picked cornerback Treston Decoud from Oregon State, the 169th overall pick. He gives the Texans some depth behind cornerback's Johnathan Joseph, Kareem Jackson and Kevin Johnson. At Oregon State, Decoud earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 honors.
On Friday, the Texans selected linebacker Zach Cunningham with the 57th overall pick during the second round of the NFL Draft.
Later in the third round, the Texans selected University of Texas running back D'Onta Foreman.
With the 57th pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Texans select... pic.twitter.com/PYFlJYuVfa— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2017
With the 89th pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the #Texans select...— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 29, 2017
? ? ?#WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/w8WbmEQdjn
In the first round, the Texans drafted quarterback Deshaun Watson with the 12th overall pick.
Information from ESPN was used in this report.