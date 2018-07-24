SPORTS

Team rallies around special needs teen in final game of the season

Special needs teen gets tearful last bat (KTRK)

Josh Groff had a moment he and his teammates will always remember. Josh is officially the batboy for the youth team Wonders Legion, but to the coach and teammates, he's much more than that.

His enthusiasm and energy are credited for a great deal of his teammates' success on the field.

In the final game of the season, Josh received a special bat with his name engraved on it, moving the teen to tears. And for the final hit of the game, it was finally Josh's turn at the plate.

That special bat may have held a little extra magic, or maybe it was the support of his team. But Josh hit that ball out of the park, to cheers and an emotional celebration.

The team mobbed Josh at first base, then let him finish running the bases and before they rallied around him again once he tagged home plate.

"The best feeling I ever had in baseball, to be honest with you," his coach said.

The Wonders Legion are now preparing for a playoff run.
