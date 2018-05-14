FASHION

SWAG CHAMPS: Rockets make fashion statement before Game 1 of West finals

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Rockets make their way into Toyota Center in style ahead of Game 1 of Western Conference Finals.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Their fashion has to match their ballin' presence on the court.

The Houston Rockets entered Toyota Center on Monday looking game-ready but relaxed entering their locker room before game one of the Western Conference Finals.

Trevor Ariza was seen sporting a white button down shirt with neck covering collar.

Center Clint Capela channeled "Black Panther" and the kingdom of Wakanda with a basketball jersey. On the back, the name "Kilmonger," who is the villain in the Marvel Studios epic, takes up the back of the jersey.

Chris Paul went psychedelic with his tie-dye fashion, from head to toe.

As they have all season long, P.J. Tucker and James Harden went high fashion and loud with their pieces.

Finally, homegrown talent Gerald Green continued his support of H-town, wearing kit from the two-time MLS champs, the Houston Dynamo.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnba playoffsHouston RocketsfashionHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FASHION
Woman says she was misled by online bridal shop
VIDEO: Exclusive look at Met Gala Red Carpet
Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for tiny company's jeans
Fashion and religion collide at this year's Met Gala
More fashion
SPORTS
K.J. Malone, son of NBA legend, retires after Texans' rookie minicamp
3 things to watch in the Rockets-Warriors West finals
What Rockets fans need to know about West finals tickets
Rockets' Gerald Green is so Houston, he even has an I-45 tattoo
More Sports
Top Stories
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
3 things to watch in the Rockets-Warriors West finals
Man accused of taking upskirt photos at Friendswood church
Police searching for man accused of shooting restaurant owner
Shooter wanted after killing at least 1 at convenience store
Nanny gets life in prison for fatal stabbing of 2 children
Little boy pees during mom's marriage proposal
Walmart greeter fired after punching panhandler in Katy
Show More
What Rockets fans need to know about West finals tickets
SWAT standoff ends after murder suspect shoots himself
Meghan Markle's dad may not attend her royal wedding
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
'Someone hated her': HCC student's killer never found
More News