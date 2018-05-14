Their fashion has to match their ballin' presence on the court.The Houston Rockets entered Toyota Center on Monday looking game-ready but relaxed entering their locker room before game one of the Western Conference Finals.Trevor Ariza was seen sporting a white button down shirt with neck covering collar.Center Clint Capela channeled "Black Panther" and the kingdom of Wakanda with a basketball jersey. On the back, the name "Kilmonger," who is the villain in the Marvel Studios epic, takes up the back of the jersey.Chris Paul went psychedelic with his tie-dye fashion, from head to toe.As they have all season long, P.J. Tucker and James Harden went high fashion and loud with their pieces.Finally, homegrown talent Gerald Green continued his support of H-town, wearing kit from the two-time MLS champs, the Houston Dynamo.