In a stunning move, the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that it will forgo its football championship game following the 2017 season.The SWAC championship game is currently played at NRG Stadium.Conference officials said the creation of the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. made the decision easier to end the game."By focusing on the Celebration Bowl, we can continue to grow the AFRCB as an HBCU classic for the teams and fans of both conferences and for HBCU football nationally," Commissioner Duer Sharp said in a press release.Currently, the winner of the championship game is guaranteed a berth into the Celebration Bowl. The bowl game teams up the SWAC champion versus the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion.Beginning in 2018, the SWAC title will go to the team with the best regular season record.Locally, Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M are members of the conference.