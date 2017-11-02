WORLD SERIES

Champions, celebs and Whataburger congratulate Astros for World Series win

Celebrties, public figures and other athletes react on social media after Houston Astros win World Series.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
People all over the country, from celebrities to other athletes, are giving props to the new World Series champions.

Twitter was lit with congratulations messages for the Houston Astros after they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1.
