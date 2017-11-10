St. Pius X renames football stadium after Gary Kubiak

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Former Texans head coach Gary Kubiak was honored by his alma mater St. Pius X Friday during a special ceremony.
The school retired Kubiak's No. 9 jersey and renamed the football stadium "Kubiak Stadium."
Gary Kubiak has his #9 jersey retired at @StPiusX and of course the stadium will be called "Kubiak Stadium." #abc13 pic.twitter.com/4Q0I3GIcAr— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) November 11, 2017
Gary Kubiak calls this truly an honor. @StPiusX #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/wnMa46weRz— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) November 10, 2017
