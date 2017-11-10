SPORTS

St. Pius X renames football stadium after Gary Kubiak

St. Pius X renames stadium after Gary Kubiak. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Texans head coach Gary Kubiak was honored by his alma mater St. Pius X Friday during a special ceremony.

The school retired Kubiak's No. 9 jersey and renamed the football stadium "Kubiak Stadium."
