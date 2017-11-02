SPORTS

Home runs blast Astros over World Series wall

Astros home run tally (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
George Springer tied the all-time World Series home run record with five home runs. Here's a list of all the Houston Astros' home runs throughout the series, and how far they hit them

Game 1
Alex Bregman - 399 ft

Game 2
Marwin Gonzalez - 398 ft
Jose Altuve - 413 ft
Carlos Correa - 427 ft
George Springer - 389 ft

Game 3
Yuli Gurriel - 379 ft

Game 4
George Springer - 394 ft
Alex Bregman - 353 ft

Game 5
Yuli Gurriel - 389 ft
Jose Altuve - 415 ft
George Springer - 448 ft
Carlos Correa - 328 ft
Brian McCann - 363 ft

Game 6
George Springer - 389 ft

Game 7
George Springer - 438 ft

