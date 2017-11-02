George Springer tied the all-time World Series home run record with five home runs. Here's a list of all the Houston Astros' home runs throughout the series, and how far they hit themAlex Bregman - 399 ftMarwin Gonzalez - 398 ftJose Altuve - 413 ftCarlos Correa - 427 ftGeorge Springer - 389 ftYuli Gurriel - 379 ftGeorge Springer - 394 ftAlex Bregman - 353 ftYuli Gurriel - 389 ftJose Altuve - 415 ftGeorge Springer - 448 ftCarlos Correa - 328 ftBrian McCann - 363 ftGeorge Springer - 389 ftGeorge Springer - 438 ft