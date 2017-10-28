SPORTS

Special Olympians go for gold in flag football competition

In Spring, dozens of special needs students are getting the chance to compete against friends in a flag football tournament. (KTRK)

In spite of a late night watching the Astros in the World Series, dozens of parents, volunteers and special needs students are up for even more sports, this time on the gridiron.

More than 80 Special Olympics athletes are at Westfield High School in Spring ISD this morning for a very special day of football.

The boys in orange are divided into groups based on abilities, getting the chance to workout and compete in a flag football tournament.

Some of these players from Goose Creek will represent Texas at the 2018 USA Games in Seattle.

Volunteers and parents are gathered at Westfield High School for a very special tournament.



The day's events represents an opportunity for these students to play while working as part of a team.

"They're out here for the love of the game, they're out here to compete against friends," Special Olympics coordinator Aaron Keith said. "They're not doing it to make a million dollars, they're just out here because they love the game."

Some parents said they were up late last night watching the Astros. Now they get a chance to watch these athletes in action.

Even in the colder weather, the mood was definitely exciting and the energy palpable at Westfield this morning.

Special needs athletes get a Little League of their own
GO CHALLENGERS: For the very first time, 60 children with disabilities are able to enjoy a team sport.

