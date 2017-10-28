EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2577916" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Volunteers and parents are gathered at Westfield High School for a very special tournament.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2471997" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> GO CHALLENGERS: For the very first time, 60 children with disabilities are able to enjoy a team sport.

In spite of a late night watching the Astros in the World Series, dozens of parents, volunteers and special needs students are up for even more sports, this time on the gridiron.More than 80 Special Olympics athletes are at Westfield High School in Spring ISD this morning for a very special day of football.The boys in orange are divided into groups based on abilities, getting the chance to workout and compete in a flag football tournament.Some of these players from Goose Creek will represent Texas at the 2018 USA Games in Seattle.The day's events represents an opportunity for these students to play while working as part of a team."They're out here for the love of the game, they're out here to compete against friends," Special Olympics coordinator Aaron Keith said. "They're not doing it to make a million dollars, they're just out here because they love the game."Some parents said they were up late last night watching the Astros. Now they get a chance to watch these athletes in action.Even in the colder weather, the mood was definitely exciting and the energy palpable at Westfield this morning.