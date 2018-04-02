Special Astros home opener moments we'll never forget

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3294916" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros victorious vs. Orioles to open home slate of World Series title defense

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3294612" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FIRST TITLE PROBLEMS: Astros experience hiccup unveiling World Series pennant

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3293889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Astros merchandise going fast as home opener approaches

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3292310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man creates Astros-themed chair powered by hoverboard

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3294417" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Big costs at Astros opening night begins at parking lots

To start off the home opener, the World Champs' pennant was revealed with the players lined up below.Standing beside them was another hero: retired first base coach Rich Dauer,"I get a little emotional," Dauer said.You see, six months ago Dauer slipped and fell. It was the day before the Astros' World Series Championship Parade.Dauer went to the parade. He felt fine, but soon started staggering and was rush to the hospital. He had subdural hematoma, a CT scan revealed blood on Dauer's brain and he had just a three-percent chance of survival."If it wasn't for my wife, some amazing doctors and the grace of God, I wouldn't be here right now," Dauer said.He's here and so are all the fans supporting him, looking forward to the season ahead."A lot of people came out. It's great that we're supporting our team. So go Astros," said fan Ashley Gause.With a packed house for the home opener, fans have some advice for upcoming games. They said toahead of the first pitch. No doubt, this is just the beginning of a great season ahead.