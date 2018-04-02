SPORTS

Special Astros home opener moments we'll never forget

Rich Dauer's pitch is among the moments we won't forget from the Astros' 2018 home opener. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
To start off the home opener, the World Champs' pennant was revealed with the players lined up below.

Standing beside them was another hero: retired first base coach Rich Dauer, who threw out the first pitch.

"I get a little emotional," Dauer said.

Astros victorious vs. Orioles to open home slate of World Series title defense
Astros victorious vs. Orioles to open home slate of World Series title defense



You see, six months ago Dauer slipped and fell. It was the day before the Astros' World Series Championship Parade.

Dauer went to the parade. He felt fine, but soon started staggering and was rush to the hospital. He had subdural hematoma, a CT scan revealed blood on Dauer's brain and he had just a three-percent chance of survival.

"If it wasn't for my wife, some amazing doctors and the grace of God, I wouldn't be here right now," Dauer said.

He's here and so are all the fans supporting him, looking forward to the season ahead.
"A lot of people came out. It's great that we're supporting our team. So go Astros," said fan Ashley Gause.

Emotion and folly mark pregame of Astros home opener
FIRST TITLE PROBLEMS: Astros experience hiccup unveiling World Series pennant



With a packed house for the home opener, fans have some advice for upcoming games. They said to arrive early to avoid traffic and find parking.

We saw lots go up to $60 a spot ahead of the first pitch. No doubt, this is just the beginning of a great season ahead.
Fans rush for Astros merchandise ahead of home opener
Astros merchandise going fast as home opener approaches

Man rides in style on Astros-themed chair powered by hoverboard
Man creates Astros-themed chair powered by hoverboard

Parking comes with 'Astro-nomical' cost at Minute Maid Park
Big costs at Astros opening night begins at parking lots

