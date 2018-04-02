Special Astros home opener moments we'll never forget

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --To start off the home opener, the World Champs' pennant was revealed with the players lined up below.
Standing beside them was another hero: retired first base coach Rich Dauer, who threw out the first pitch.
"I get a little emotional," Dauer said.
You see, six months ago Dauer slipped and fell. It was the day before the Astros' World Series Championship Parade.
Dauer went to the parade. He felt fine, but soon started staggering and was rush to the hospital. He had subdural hematoma, a CT scan revealed blood on Dauer's brain and he had just a three-percent chance of survival.
"If it wasn't for my wife, some amazing doctors and the grace of God, I wouldn't be here right now," Dauer said.
He's here and so are all the fans supporting him, looking forward to the season ahead.
"A lot of people came out. It's great that we're supporting our team. So go Astros," said fan Ashley Gause.
With a packed house for the home opener, fans have some advice for upcoming games. They said to arrive early to avoid traffic and find parking.
We saw lots go up to $60 a spot ahead of the first pitch. No doubt, this is just the beginning of a great season ahead.
