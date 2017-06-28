SPORTS

Social media reacts to Chris Paul coming to Houston

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul talks to his brother C.J. in the crowd during the first half of an NBA basketball game. (Mark J. Terrill)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Social media is buzzing after the big trade between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Clippers guard Chris Paul has been traded to the Rockets, bringing Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a first round pick to Los Angeles.

REACTION FROM TRADED PLAYERS:

REACTION FROM ATHLETES:



Paul, a 32-year-old All-Star, opted in for the last year of his contract so the Clippers could work on a deal.

