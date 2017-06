Social media reacts to Chris Paul coming to Houston

Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017

Let's get it Clippers!!! Let's get it!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017

1:13 Am in Beijing. can't go back to sleep. Let's check out some hoop news and see what's going on. 😎 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 28, 2017

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017

To the 🚀 Wow!! Emoji game in point 😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 28, 2017

Is it too late to lock CP in a house 🏠🔐🤷🏼‍♂️ — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) June 28, 2017

My boy @CapelaClint bout to get 20 lobs a game — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 28, 2017

When friends of mine are happy then I'm equally as happy for them. Congrats to my brother @CP3 on choosing his own direction. #Brotherhood — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 28, 2017

Social media is buzzing after the big trade between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers. Clippers guard Chris Paul has been traded to the Rockets , bringing Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a first round pick to Los Angeles.Paul, a 32-year-old All-Star, opted in for the last year of his contract so the Clippers could work on a deal.