Social media reacts to Chris Paul coming to Houston

Clippers guard Chris Paul has been traded to the Rockets, bringing Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a first round pick to Los Angeles.
REACTION FROM TRADED PLAYERS:
Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips— Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017
Let's get it Clippers!!! Let's get it!!!!— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017
1:13 Am in Beijing. can't go back to sleep. Let's check out some hoop news and see what's going on. 😎— Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) June 28, 2017
My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood🙏🏾— LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017
Welcome to H-Town @CP3!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 28, 2017
To the 🚀 Wow!! Emoji game in point 😂😂— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 28, 2017
Is it too late to lock CP in a house 🏠🔐🤷🏼♂️— Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) June 28, 2017
My boy @CapelaClint bout to get 20 lobs a game— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) June 28, 2017
When friends of mine are happy then I'm equally as happy for them. Congrats to my brother @CP3 on choosing his own direction. #Brotherhood— DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 28, 2017
Paul, a 32-year-old All-Star, opted in for the last year of his contract so the Clippers could work on a deal.
