Social media mocks Rockets' crushing defeat

One Twitter user photoshopped Harden onto a milk cartoon and asked, "Have you seen James Harden?" (KTRK)

If you're still reeling from last night's Rockets' game, then these tweets may not be for you.

MVP candidate James Harden accepted that he will be subjected to intense criticism after having one of the worst playoff performances of his career Thursday, when theHouston Rockets' season ended in humiliating fashion.

Harden finished with 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting, seven assists and six turnovers as the San Antonio Spurs, playing without injured superstar Kawhi Leonard and starting point guard Tony Parker, eliminated the Rockets with a 114-75 rout in Game 6 at the Toyota Center.

NBA fans were quick to react on social media.
Houston Rockets
