Simone Biles rips into Gabby Douglas over 'women should dress modestly' comment to Aly Raisman

Simone Biles rips into Gabby Douglas over 'women should dress modestly' comment to Aly Raisman. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Simone Biles ripped into her former 'Final Five' teammate Gabby Douglas after her comments that insinuated the way women dressed enticed "the wrong crowd."

Aly Raisman, who recently shared her own personal story of alleged sexual abuse, posted on Twitter that, "We are all in this together. If we are going to create change I need all your help."

She also wrote that, "Just because a woman does a sexy photo shoot or wears a sexy outfit does not give a man the right to shame her or not believe her when she comes forward about sexual abuse."

In response to Raisman's message, Douglas posted that it was the responsibility of a woman to dress "modestly."

"However, it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. Dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd," Douglas tweeted.

That tweet caught the eyes of many, including 20-year-old Biles. She wrote about her disappointment in Douglas in a tweet with a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet.

"I expected more from you and to support her. I support you Aly and all the other women out there," Biles tweeted.


After going viral, Douglas apologized for the initial post and said she didn't word the tweet correctly.


