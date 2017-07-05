SPORTS

Simone Biles shows off her basketball skills with the Harlem Globetrotters

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles shows off her skills with the Harlem Globetrotters. (The Original Harlem Globetrotters)

Despite only being 4 feet 9 inches tall, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles may have a future in basketball.

The Harlem Globetrotters paid the Olympic superstar a visit while on tour in the Houston area. Globetrotters star Hammer Harrison showed Biles some moves and she repaid the favor by demonstrating some of the moves that made her one of the most dominant Olympians in history.

Harrison also spoke to young gymnasts about important life lessons and encouraged them to continue pursuing their dreams.

The Globetrotters are on tour in the Houston area starting this weekend.
