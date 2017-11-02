Screams, tears of joy from Houston for World Series win

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --As soon as the final out was called at Dodger Stadium, celebrations erupted across the city of Houston.
Inside Minute Maid Park, fans couldn't contain their excitement for the team's first championship.
"We love the Astros, we love the city!" fans shouted.
"Houston deserves it!" another fan told ABC13.
