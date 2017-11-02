SPORTS

Screams, tears of joy from Houston for World Series win

Houston Astros fans emotional over team's 1st World Series championship

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As soon as the final out was called at Dodger Stadium, celebrations erupted across the city of Houston.

Fans celebrate first World Series championship outside Minute Maid Park.



Inside Minute Maid Park, fans couldn't contain their excitement for the team's first championship.


"We love the Astros, we love the city!" fans shouted.

"Houston deserves it!" another fan told ABC13.

Lines for Astros merchandise are wrapped around several stores in the area.

See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!


