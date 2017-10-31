HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) --Astros history is upon us and for those of you lucky enough to attend a game or party, you are going to want to relive those moments. And the best way is through a memory book.
ABC13 shopped around and found a few deals from local photo labs that won't set you back and World Series prices.
At Walgreens you can get a variety of book styles that range from $6.99 for a 5-by-7 book to $59.99 for a 11-by-14 book. And make sure to check the Walgreens flyer for photo lab coupon codes.
Costco deals with only larger photo books that range from 11-by-8 and 12-by-12, which can be created with leather covers and padding. Their memory books start at $39.99 and can be picked up within a week.
CVS offers a variety of books from 4-by-6 for $7.99 to 12-by-12 for $49.99. Some sizes can be picked up on the same day, while others will take up to 11 days for delivery. You can receive an extra 12 percent off when you apply "books25" at check out.
If you are creative and want to create your own memory book online try Shutterfly, Blurb and Snapfish for reasonable prices and coupon codes.
